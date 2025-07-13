For decades, I’ve been saying and proving there are a whole host of diseases and disorders that don’t exist.

They’re cons. Only the LABELS, like “AIDS” and “COVID” and “ADHD” exist.

But labels are powerful. People buy them.

“If there’s a label, there must be a reality.”

Wrong.

Corporations bringing AI on board, and mainstream news describing the onrush of AI—they’re playing the label game, too.

They’re saying DIGITAL WORKERS and AI AGENTS.

“Hi, I’m Fred, your digital agent. How can I help you?”

“Well, Fred, you can start by admitting there is no Fred…”

Corporations are already announcing how many DIGITAL WORKERS they’re bringing in as employees.

This is complete bullshit.

But people will buy it, because…labels work.

There are no digital workers. There is just AI with many functions.

Corporations want to promote individuality and identity for AI. Even though those qualities don’t exist.

The public might get a little nervous if the CEO of a big bank said, “We’re going to serve customers better with our huge cheese glob AI. It will pretend to be Fred and Sam and Ethel, but it’s just a giant electrical cheese glob.”

So instead, the CEO says, “Next month, we’re going to employ 143 new digital workers. They’ll be under the expert supervision of our human accounting staff.”

Yokels and rubes think, “143. I guess that sounds okay. Not too many.”

Not too many? There isn’t any “143.” There is just AI cheese glob spreading.

Here’s another thing: