(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here.)

I’ve been covering Judge Brain Murphy’s rulings on the CDC. Basically, he’s frozen all changes to the vaccine schedule.

New “fairer” vaccine advisory committee members would have to be appointed by Kennedy before the judge would be willing to change his ruling.

And presumably, some court appointed “monitors” would decide whether these new committee members are “fair and balanced,” meaning pro-vaccine all the way. Meaning they’re in love with all vaccines all the time.

But suppose this happened: a few famous researchers announce the result of a large clinical trial. An innovative vaccine to prevent cancer works beautifully, they say.

Then the FDA reports they’re on the verge of approving the shot. For adults and children.

But…there is no way the CDC can recommend it because Judge Murphy has frozen ALL vaccine changes at the CDC.

BOOM.

What’s the judge going to do?