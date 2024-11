I’m not judging these headlines for accuracy. I’m just showing you how 2 major websites present (and omit) stories.

Let’s start with Republican site, Gateway Pundit. Here are their headlines at 3:48PM ET, today, Election Day:

ARIZONA UPDATE: REPUBLICANS LED IN EARLY VOTING…

…HARRIS COUNTY…EARLY VOTES SHIFT MYSTERIOUSLY FAVOR DEMOCRATS…

…TOP POLLSTER…TRUMP ACTUALLY UP BIGGER…

EXPERT: AFTER TRUMP WINS IT’S A GUARANTEE THE LEFT RIOTS…

…VOTING MACHINES DOWN IN APACHE COUNTY…

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE BLAMES POLLING PLACE BOMB THREAT ON RUSSIA…

KARI LAKE: THE [TRUMP] NUMBERS ARE GOING TO BE TOO BIG TO RIG…

—OK. Now let’s take a look at headlines from the Democrat Drudge Report:

ZOGBY [POLL]…HARRIS +3.7%

POLLS CLOSE IN MAJORITY-BLACK GEORGIA TOWN…BOMB THREAT…RUSSIA…

MAGA EXTREMISTS TERRORIZING WORKERS IN CA

MUSK FINAL PUSH…VIDEO MADE BY NAZI SYMPATHIZER

‘I WENT TO TRUMP RALLY, THE CURTAINS ARE CLOSING ON HIS CIRCUS’

TRUMP CAMPAIGN REVOKES JOURNALIST’S ELECTION NIGHT CREDENTIALS…AFTER CRITICAL COVERAGE.

—And there it is, folks, two different realities presenting themselves as News.

“We’re innocent, they’re guilty.” Beautiful.

I GUESS IT FALLS TO ME to present another view, on a site I just invented, called NEITHER FOREVER:

TRUMP CAMPAIGN FAILS TO EXPLAIN HIS PASSIVITY DURING COVID LOCKDOWNS…STILL A VITAL ISSUE…PLUS HIS KILLER VACCINE…