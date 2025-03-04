Infowars: “Prices [of eggs] have been driven up largely because of desperate attempts to prevent the spread of avian flu, which have seen over 25 million egg-laying hens culled across the US in 2025 alone. The American Farm Bureau Federation puts the total number of hens culled at 43 million this year.”

Other sources state: Since early 2022, 148 million chickens have been killed in the US and Puerto Rico. 163 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds have been killed in commercial and backyard populations.

Here’s how it works:

ONE: Researchers never discover the so-called H5N1 avian flu virus.

TWO: Using computer programs, they stitch together a fictional genome of the non-existent virus.

THREE: From this fictional genome, they select a slice of RNA, and prepare a PCR test to look for it in chickens.

FOUR: They do spot checks of chickens in huge populations, with the PCR.

FIVE: When these spot checks turn up positive for the RNA from the fictional genome of the non-existent virus, they kill the chickens—the entire flocks.