By Thursday, the shootings had already begun.

So Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Police Superintendent took action. They issued statements.

The Police Superintendent, Larry Snelling, Thursday night: “Want to make sure that we bring justice to these families, but we also want to make sure that we take individuals who are this violent and this careless off the streets.”

This CARELESS? Meaning men who shoot other people?

“Oops, sorry, I didn’t mean to hit you in the stomach with those three bullets. I was hunting pigeons.”

This CARELESS? And this guy is the police chief of Chicago?

More from chief cop Snelling, Thursday night: “So what I can assure you is that Chicago Police Department will be out in full force, making sure that we’re keeping the city safe and protecting lives from one end of this city to the other.”

I see. Right. Glad to know that. Keep the city safe.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Thursday night: “We are expanding and extending the hours of CVI (Community Violence Intervention), so that these community violence interrupters can be in places strategically and longer to provide more support within these communities.”

Violence interrupters? What do they do? Lay a hand on the shoulder of a shooter who’s about to kill somebody and tell him to think things through? Do they blow a horn when they see a murder in progress?

Thanks for that assurance, Mr. Mayor.

So…how did things turn out over the July 4 weekend?