The most frequent estimate is 29,000.

Apparently, the USDA stopped keeping track about 15 years ago. I guess they’ve been too busy supporting GMO crops and pesticides.

Urban farming is another of my proposals to Trump. He can look at it as trumping the Democrat policies of encouraging crime and drugs in US inner cities.

The plan is simple. Set aside unused land in inner cities and have the residents grow their own clean food and eat it. And sell the excess to grocers. Start businesses.

Here are a few of the biggest urban farm operations in America:

Hilltop Urban Farms, Pittsburgh. 23 outdoor acres. That’s a lot of food.

AeroFarms, Newark, NJ. 69,000 square feet of space inside a converted steel mill. Aeroponics—the plants are grown without soil. The operation produces 2 million pounds of leafy green vegetables every year.

Gotham Greens. Rooftop farming in cities in New England, New York, Colorado. It also has Chicago rooftop space—75,000 square feet.

Brooklyn Grange. 2.5 acres on top of office buildings. Produces 50,000 pounds of organic vegetables per year.

