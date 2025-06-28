Although the super-bombs had been tested before in mock set-ups, I wouldn’t bet they’d been dropped into anything as deep and hard to reach as the Fordow enrichment plant in Iran.

So there’s that.

Would any reasonably intelligent person want Trump to be the person who announced the results of that mission? The prime exaggerator?

At first, it was “total eradication” of Iran’s nuclear program. The greatest military operation in history.

Then it was “reputed to be total eradication.”

Then a leaker claimed a preliminary US report cited “partial damage,” setting back the Iran nuclear program only months.

The White House press secretary said that was a lie.

The sanest remark by any analyst on television: no amount of intelligence gained from space can tell the whole story. Humans need to go to the locations where the bombs hit and investigate thoroughly.

Obviously, that hasn’t been done by an international team. It may never be done by American inspectors.

Then there’s the matter of Iran’s preparedness for the attack. They’ve had at last seven years to consider the possibility of a US bombing mission.

Unless they’re completely stupid, they moved uranium and equipment and vital personnel a long time ago.

If it turns out the bunker busters didn’t come close to achieving the goal of the mission, how likely is it that Trump will come out and admit it?