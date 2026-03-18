We’re only getting fragmentary stories. The Pentagon isn’t issuing a comprehensive report.

That’s called censorship.

Many or most Americans think the US is causing enormous destruction, but is suffering very little.

Here is a list of US bases where some degree of damage is being reported:

Kuwait: US ops center near Camp Arifjan.

Bahrain: Navy 5th Fleet headquarters.

UAE: Bases at Al Dhafra.

Iraq: Multiple US bases.

Qatar: Al Udeid Air Force base.

Then there are reports of “attempted” attacks on US military installations in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Turkey.

We’re told that 14 US service members have been killed.

You should remind yourself of old words: “The fog of war.” “The first casualty in every war is the truth.”

In Vietnam, at last half the war was being fought in places we knew nothing about.

There are many details about the Iran War we may not find out about for years. If ever.

It’s easy for the President, his advisors, and the Pentagon to justify censorship on the grounds of National Security. The protection of “operational intelligence.” That category can be stretched in any direction.

It can cover any embarrassing defeat.

In that regard, Trump keeps blowing the whistle on himself. In a recent piece, Ron Paul writes: “On March 6th, President Trump refused a UK offer of help, saying we don’t need help when we’ve already won the war. Five days later, at a rally in Kentucky, President Trump repeated that ‘We’ve won the Iran war!’”

“It was his ‘Mission Accomplished’ moment, because this weekend, just days after declaring victory against an ‘obliterated’ Iran, Trump began begging other countries to send ships to help the US open the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Thus far every country has declined, understanding that such a mission has little chance of success.”

Once a war is launched, the actions taken in the field of battle are obviously out of our hands: