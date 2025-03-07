At his confirmation hearing, FDA nominee Marty Makary told Senators he was excited about MAHA and he praised vaccines.

Yeah. Both.

That’s like saying NASA has a great space program and we never went to the moon.

That’s like saying MS-13 is a terrorist organization and we need open borders.

That’s like saying foreign slave labor in a toy factory is a high crime and Christmas was really great because the kids loved all those cheap toys.

—Sure, let’s all get behind MAHA without anyone actually spelling out what it’s going to do and not do.

The line on vaccines has to be drawn somewhere.

The MAHA fear of drawing the line is explained away by calling it political savvy. “The real showdown will come later.”

I call it bullshit until I see otherwise.

What was that phrase Obama used? “Hope and change.” Smart people called it “the hopey changey thing.”

Right now, the MAHA movement leaders have given no evidence they’re actually going to DO anything about vaccines, except stand against mandates to take them.

But the ongoing mandates are all under the control of the states, not the federal government. And there’s no way a federal agency can cancel those mandates, unless people like Marty Makary declare the injections are poisons and announce a National State of Emergency.

The chance of that happening is zero.

So MAHA Amercians are being conditioned to accept “freedom of choice,” even though, as I say, all school vaccine mandates are run by the states.

If I could sit down with Makary, Kennedy, and the two other health-agency nominees, Jay Bhattacharya and Dave Weldon, I’d say:

You all stand for the right of people to choose whether to take a vaccine or not, but that choice is under the control of the states. Not you. So how are you planning to solve that problem?

We need a whole different kind of MAHA program.

I’ll explain what that is, in no uncertain terms, in an upcoming podcast.