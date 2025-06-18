—The story nobody knew, until I told it a few days ago. I’m going to add details to it now.

It’s a measure of how the CIA and the Deep State have betrayed every value that is supposed to be American.

It explains why America keeps getting into impossible situations it can’t escape.

It explains why adding layer upon layer to the federal government—in direct violation of the Constitution—inevitably resulted in a vast criminal enterprise at the top of the food chain.

It explains how some of America’s “best and brightest” turned out to be psychopaths and bootlickers of psychopaths.

They not only committed high crimes against America, they committed those crimes on an international scale.

If somebody drilled this story into Trump’s head, he might finally understand what’s going on right now, between Israel and Iran, and how he’s been painted into a corner.

OK. We start in 1953. Iran actually held an ELECTION. For its Prime Minister. And the winner was Mohammad Mosaddegh.