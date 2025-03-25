This piece is about self-induced hypnosis.

Health Freedom existed long before I became aware of it as a movement. But in the early 1990s, it took a sudden upswing, when it looked like the FDA was going to launch harsh rules that would seriously hamstring the availability of nutritional supplements.

I was there, in the thick of things, when this went down. I made a run for a seat in the US House of Representatives in LA.

Right away, I could see two different Health Freedom camps.

The money was coming from big supplement companies. They wanted to pressure Congress to pass the Hatch Bill, which would protect them from the FDA. (The Bill ultimately did pass; it provided partial protection.)

Most of the people in the Health Freedom movement at the time were aligned with these supplement companies. Meaning: they just wanted their vitamins and minerals. They wrote millions of letters to Congress.

So this was really a lobbying effort.

The other Health Freedom camp was different. That’s the one I was in. We wanted to destroy the authority of federal health agencies over our lives, and we wanted to expose medical and pharmaceutical high crimes. We were the disrupters. A distinct minority.

The mainstream Health Freedom people just wanted “the right to choose” how to take care of their own health.

Just like now.

So from the early 1990s, the movement was weak.

It still is.

The right to choose is only half the problem and the crisis.

When the whole population of the country is being eaten away, from the inside, by pharma poisons, the so-called right to choose isn’t enough—not by a long shot.

But fighting and winning the war against the poisonous medicines and vaccines is too uncomfortable for the right-to-choose people.

They want to stay in cocoons with their version of Health Freedom.

It’s friendlier, calmer, nicer, kinder.

God forbid, ANGER and RAGE should arise.

So these people don’t mention MEDICAL MURDER. Or if they do, they manage their language. They’re sober, objective. They’re not trying to instill those unpleasant emotions.

Instead, they’re participating in hypnosis.

The overall effect?