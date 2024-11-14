This article isn’t for people who believe we’re encased in a giant conspiracy we can’t do anything about.

That belief is a BOX, and we have to look at what may be outside the box.

I’m not abandoning my skepticism, either. I repeat: I don’t trust politicians.

First, we have to drop the idea that because people are imperfect, because they act on self-interest, they’ll never doing anything good.

OK, with all that in tow, here’s why I think this Trump term could be very different from the first one:

A list of imperfect people—Musk, Vivek, Kennedy, Tom Homan, Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, Tucker Carlson.

I don’t trust any of them as far as I can throw them. Unless and until I see RESULTS.

BUT…I see in them an intent to upset the applecart of the political establishment. They want to kick some serious asses who are dedicated to long-standing corruption.

Yeah, I know…the people on the above list aren’t angels. Some of them have their own corruptions.

So what else is new?

On balance, are they there to PRETEND they’re warriors for the right reasons, or are they there to make something big and honest happen?

ON BALANCE, are these people willing to go to the wall for the right reasons?

There’s a chance they might be.

Through inaction, stupidity, and fear, could Trump derail them? Yeah, he could.

WE’RE NOT DEALING WITH A PERFECT SITUATION. FAR FROM IT.

Were the Founders and Framers of the Constitution acting purely on the basis of doing the right thing, apart from any self-interest, apart from any corruption in their own character? NO.

But they produced the Constitution.

Were the British Barons, who gradually revolted against the Crown and obtained more power, trying to stage a revolution for universal freedom? Hell no. But they contributed to the eventual birth of individual rights.

At every point along the way, during centuries of struggle and bloodshed which led to individual freedom and liberty…there were people standing on the sidelines saying THIS WILL NEVER WORK. LOOK AT THE PEOPLE LEADING THE MOVEMENT. THEY’RE GREEDY. THEY’RE CORRUPT. SO WE’LL NEVER GET LIBERTY. SO LET’S DO NOTHING.

Right now could be one of those moments.

I’m saying let’s take a fucking chance: