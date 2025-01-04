Rather than describe it, I’ll give you the way the actual dialogue will go, using Kennedy as an example all the healthcare nominees can follow:

KENNEDY: Mr. Chairman, since everyone here is peppering me with wild accusations, I’d like to see a show of hands from the Committee members. As Senators, how many of you have received money from pharmaceutical companies or their Political Action Committees?

SILENCE.

STUNNED SILENCE.

NO HANDS ARE RAISED.

KENNEDY: That’s very interesting. You see, I have a list right here of every US Senator who’s taken money from pharma or their PACs. Would anyone like to change their mind and raise their hand?

COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: Mr. Kennedy, you’re out of order. This isn’t the way these hearings are held. We’re asking you questions. You aren’t asking us.

KENNEDY: But Mr. Chairman, I have a right to know what I’m dealing with here. Senators who’ve received money would naturally oppose some of my positions on healthcare. The American people need to know—

COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: You’re out of order again, sir.

KENNEDY: All right, I’ll stop. For now. But later on, when a Senator tries to come down on me for my views, I’ll consult my list right here and see whether he’s taken pharmaceutical money, and how much, and I’ll make that clear. I’ll mention it.

COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: No you won’t. It’s a violation of the rules.

KENNEDY: What rules? I’m not aware of any federal regulations the specifically describe how these hearings should be conducted.

COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: We have our own procedures and they have to be followed.

KENNEDY: And I have my procedures, and I know the American people want me to follow them. The people want to know who their elected representatives actually represent.

COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: You’re out of order again—