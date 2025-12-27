It’s easy. And we’re on track. If a dumpster is the goal, we’re getting there.

Here is the key:

NO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS.

Don’t look back. You can acknowledge the medical and pharma murder machine. You can document a few of the people who have committed heinous crimes. But don’t arrest them. Don’t charge them. Don’t put them on trial. Don’t convict them. Don’t send them to prison for long terms.

Because that would be…impolite. Disturbing. Upsetting. Better to promote the illusion that we can correct all their wrongdoing with new and better health policies for the future, and then we’ll be fine.

This is the Kennedy Plan. I haven’t heard him call for the arrest of anyone, since he took on the job heading up HHS. I haven’t heard him refer a single name of a medical killer to the DOJ for investigation and prosecution.

This is on the level of a lawyer writing a brief exposing the gross pollution of a river, but never going to court with a suit against the polluter.

In the current MAHA situation: