After Pete delivered a massive whipping to military brass—which they richly deserved—of course the wolves came out.

Pete was so…insulting to soldiers. He was so nasty. He’s crazy. He’s out of his depth.

What did Pete say at the Pentagon briefing? Generals and Admirals are too fat. They have to shape up. No more dudes in dresses in the Army. All training standards will now be male standards. No special bending to the needs of women. No more Woke DEI shit. To preserve the peace, US soldiers have to be ready to fight a war.

Well, suppose you were Pete. You’re isolated in your office in the giant Pentagon. You’re surrounded by “experienced officers” who’ve been freeloading for years, decades. They’re entrenched, you’re the newcomer. They want the easy life. They’re incompetent and they want to stay that way. Many of them are dedicated Wokies. You’ve got to change all that.

Are you going to suggest timidly that any General who weighs more than 350 pounds should consider going on a diet?

Or are you going to shove all your chips to the middle of the table and play the hand that’s been dealt?

If you have any sense, you’re going to do exactly what Pete did.

He took the whip to all the skagbags in the room.

If only Robert Kennedy had a Pete Hegseth at his side, to unleash on the medical cartel. Of course, Kennedy would try to hold him back.

The news media won’t tell you this, but Pete unleashed EXACTLY what MAGA has been waiting for since the election. He didn’t gag himself or choose his words carefully so he wouldn’t offend a “sensitive” audience.

His problem now is: Will those fat-ass brass try to mount an insurrection within the military against him? That’s a real possibility. Bureaucrats posing as generals and admirals don’t want to give up their cushy lives. They don’t want rank and file soldiers, who are taking their cue from Pete’s words, to look at them as complete phonies and losers. After Pete whipped them, they’re less confident that their cute pals at the New York Times and the Washington Post can keep running successful interference for them.

If you’re Pete, you’re bringing in extra personal security—a few Special Ops units you know are on your side—to keep you safe.

If you’re Pete, COME HELL OR HIGH WATER you’re staging a complete and dangerous revolution in the Pentagon and the Armed Forces, and you know it.

You’re not screwing around.

We’re ALL on dangerous ground. It’s been prepared by decades of predatory government officials who are on the side of destroying America with their Left policies. So it stands to reason that when someone like Pete comes along, we’re going to face the question: