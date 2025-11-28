The new FDA is going to remove the black box warning from Menopausal Hormone Therapy products.

No more warnings of heart disease, breast cancer, and dementia.

Now the FDA is saying: when a woman is under 60 or started menopause less than 10 years ago, the benefits of Hormone Therapy outweigh the risks.

One big warning from the FDA remains: women with an intact uterus face an increased risk of endometrial cancer if they take estrogen alone, without progesterone.

The FDA states this Hormone Therapy isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. The Agency will offer “age-specific” guidance. And of course—consult with your doctor.

—OK, so in the wake of this new blockbuster FDA removal of black box warnings, we can assume millions more women will jump on the bandwagon and go for this Hormone Therapy.

But then I noticed that FDA is saying all OTHER listed adverse effects of the Therapy will remain on labels. So naturally, I wondered what these adverse effect are.

The most serious include: blood clots in deep veins and in the lungs; gallstones requiring surgery; sudden partial or complete loss of vision; liver bile duct obstruction; benign liver tumors; blood clots in veins of the liver; anaphylactic shock.

Less serious adverse effects include: headache, bloating, nausea, gas, vaginal bleeding, swelling of hands and lower legs and feet, depression, anxiety, irritability, insomnia, back pain, facial skin discoloration.

Wow. Quite a parade of “adverse effects.” Seems to me at least several should be listed as life-threatening.

But what’s the standard phrase again?