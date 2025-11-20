It’s called Tardive Dyskinesia. A fancy name to cover up what’s really going on.

You’ve probably seen commercials for the new drugs used to treat “this condition.”

But it’s not a condition or a disease or a disorder or a syndrome. It’s…

A direct effect of medical drugs.

And the experts admit it. They’re open about it.

Because it all started when the first generation of so-called anti-psychotic drugs were foisted on the public. The effects were so dramatic, no one could deny them:

The symptoms of Tardive Dyskinesia are all sorts of uncontrolled involuntary movements of the body. Shakes, tremors, tics, sudden motions of limbs. People make sucking expressions or stick their tongues out.

IT’S BRAIN DAMAGE PLAIN AND SIMPLE.

The experts admit it, and admit they have no cure.

And they also say that while brain scans can help diagnose “the condition,” the tests aren’t really necessary. A patient’s medical-drug history and an office exam (to see these involuntary movements) are enough. The situation is that obvious and simple. Medical drugs caused brain damage.

What most people don’t know is: it’s not just the anti-psychotic drugs that cause AN ESTIMATED 800,000 PEOPLE IN THE US TO SUFFER FROM THE BRAIN DAMAGE CALLED TARDIVE DYSKINESIA.

That 800,000 figure is a low estimate, because so many people remain undiagnosed.

Here are medical drugs that can cause the brain damage called Tardive Dyskinesia:

Thorazine. Largactil. Prolixin, Permitil, Modecate, Haldol, Perphenazine, Compazine, Compro, Trifluoperazine, Reglan, Maxolon, Octamide, Trazodone, Amitriptyline, Prozac, Lithium, Tegretol, Epitol, Atretol, Dilantin, Chloroquine, Loxapine, Navane, Asenapine, Mellaril, Amoxapine, Selegiline, Hydroxyzine…

There are many more.

These drugs are ordinarily used to treat psychosis, depression, Bipolar, nausea, acid reflex, insomnia, pain, OCD, anxiety, Epilepsy, malaria, autoimmune disorders, Parkinson’s, allergies…

They can cause Tardive Dyskinesia. BRAIN DAMAGE. Have I said that enough times so it sinks in?

Is that a big enough crime, a big enough scandal to warrant press coverage?

The only TV press coverage I see: