I’ve been issuing warnings about AI, but if I were going to make a case for it, it would be…

Humans are not really designed to fit into systems.

They’re not designed to do the same job with the same routines over and over, day after day, for years and decades.

That’s what machines are designed to do.

The example of human repetition I choose to mention is medical, because people believe doctors are using many skills to come up with unique analysis for the patient. But doctors fit into a system. They examine and diagnose according to rules and test results, they order the same tests for patients over and over, they keep prescribing the same drugs, they obey sets of engraved solutions for their patients…

And look at how that is working out. America certainly has the most “adverse effects” of any country in the world.

So even there, in the field of medicine, when you embed your experts in a system, they turn into machines, and when the system is wrong, the humans in it will ignore facts and follow the system all the way over a cliff.

But if we free humans from doing the same thing over and over, every day, that’s hundreds of millions of jobs going away to the AI, and all those super-conditioned humans out of work.

That’s the conflict.

The AI solution becomes a catastrophe.

I’m now seeing that the great inspiring projects conducted by humans, using AI but not being controlled by AI, aren’t only “a step forward for humanity,” they’re A NECESSITY: