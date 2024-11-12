Nothing I say here will ever leave this room.

They’ll think you’re just another member of my Presidential team doing a great job.

But you’ll be a lot more than that.

See, I’m built for the contest, the race, and the victory. That’s what moves my blood. That’s where I shine. But in politics, after you win, then you have to govern. I call it the price of winning, because that’s how I think of it.

And I don’t enjoy paying the price—the grind of governing. I’m not good at it. I don’t want to get down into the weeds, the details.

I’m a salesman. I’d call myself a super-salesman. I sell myself and my program. That’s it. That’s where I want to be. Out front, on stage.

I hate losing. You’ve seen how I’ve brought companies of mine back from disaster. I refuse to accept defeat. So after they stole the election from me in 2020, there was no question in my mind about what I was going to do. I made winning in 2024 my goal, and I waded through shit to get there.

But now I’m back in the White House, and the day to day is going to take over. See, if there were a planet where all you did was run for President, over and over, and there was no governing, I’d be there tomorrow. You understand?

Now you, on the other hand—you have a facility for moving projects to the end. You make sure you finish everything you start. I’ve watched you. You’re brilliant at seeing things through. You never let up. You move incompetents out of the way if they can’t execute your orders. You do step by step. I can’t. I can’t handle that action. I make a mess out of it. So what happens is, all my big plans and promises go down the drain. The people I appoint turn out to be the wrong people.

So this is what I’m going to do: