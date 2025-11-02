Read my prior piece on people becoming Wards of The State to begin to see the essence of the Glob.

It’s a whole lot of people joining up together to melt into each other. The individual goes away.

Good things do not result from this process. Only bad things pretending to be good.

Like helping everybody. That COULD be good, but in the hands of the Glob it turns into fakery. Like USAID money, DEI programs in businesses and government, Welfare freebies for illegal aliens, Sanctuary cities, 72 shots of vaccines for kids, cutting edge surgery for boys who are groomed into believing they’re girls…

I’ve been watching the Glob grow for a long time. I started talking about it in the 1990s. Around when Bill Clinton was promoting Globalism. GLOBalism.