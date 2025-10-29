Read on. You’ll see what I mean.

HOW MANY Americans are on food stamps every month?

Yes, there is massive corruption within the system of food stamps. All sorts of crimes and rip-offs are being committed on a regular basis. There are big scandals and arrests and prosecutions. But…

What about the system itself?

We’re not talking about crucial government relief after disasters. Or government insurance covering crisis-emergency medical care to keep people alive.

No. We’re talking about 41 MILLION Americans who are getting their free food from the government every month. On and on.

That’s roughly 1 OUT OF EVERY 8 AMERICANS.

WHAT??!

That’s a planned Welfare State right there.

And federal, state, and local governments are FILLED with employees who support this, insist on it, demand it. Because after all, most of their “jobs” are a form of Welfare as well.

They’ve gravitated to freebies wherever and however they can be found.

What kind of country has 1 out of every 8 people needing free food?

Don’t try to say it’s a country with an unemployment problem. This goes much deeper.

Don’t even say it’s a country full of con artists who are gaming the system and don’t really need free food. This goes much deeper.