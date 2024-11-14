To Tom Homan and Kristi Noem:

Don’t just listen to Trump. Keep talking to him. Because, as one bright analyst pointed out, Trump tends to go with the last person he talked to.

Understand? Trump will shit-can yesterday’s smart idea because an hour ago somebody else came into the Oval and suggested another plan.

Tom, make sure you recall Trump was one day away from labeling the Mex cartels terrorist organizations during his first term.

Then he met with the insane Mex President, Obrador, and came out saying, “He’s a good guy, we don’t need to call the cartels terrorists, I can work with Obrador.”

That was complete bullshit. See what I mean? Obrador was the last guy Trump talked to.

So Tom, the plan you just announced? To send US Special Ops men into Mexico to wipe the cartels off the face of the Earth…that promise could suddenly hit a brick wall as Trump changes his mind.

If possible, Tom, you should live in the White House and talk to Trump every morning about the Special Ops Mission into Mexico. Until he gives the actual order to invade.

Kristi, as new DHS chief, keep in mind that the security of the homeland involves wiping inner city gangs off the face of the Earth.

In every big city, and even in towns, these US gangs are destroying lives every day.

No Mayor has the will or the resources to take out major gangs.

You now have the resources.

Make this a priority. You’ll immediately have millions of Americans on your side.

As you’ve both seen, some Governors are already pushing back against mass deportation of illegal aliens. “We will not cooperate…” Keep telling Trump he can respond by cutting off federal funds from those states.

That’ll work. Guaranteed. Because all the Woke Lefties in those sanctuary states will suddenly change their minds about aliens, when they feel the personal effects of the absence of federal dollars.

One more thing for now. It’s pretty extreme, but why not give it a try: