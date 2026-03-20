You MAHA leaders have NOW FINALLY settled on a focused message: There is an epidemic of vaccine injuries.

You’ve got the right idea.

At your recent MAHA roundtable in Washington DC, you publicly announced this message.

You also agreed that people have to spread the message; and personal stories of vaccine injury make a major impact, and the media have to be convinced to cover this epidemic of vaccine injuries.

Now what are you going to DO? Are you going to get on your horses and RIDE?

There IS an epidemic. Of vaccine injuries. But how do you expect the American people to wake up?

Even Gateway Pundit, Breitbart, and Revolver News have been silent on the extent of vaccine injuries. They won’t even cover Rick Jaffe’s brilliant RICO lawsuit against the childhood vaccine schedule. And they’re supposed to be MAHA stalwarts. So how are you going to force legacy media to start exposing the truth?

I’LL TELL YOU EXACTLY HOW.

I’ve been telling people for more than a year. Over and over.

YOU GO ON THE ROAD.

Across America. You don’t just talk to your followers.

You crisscross this country with the truth about the vaccine epidemic…all of you I just mentioned in the headline above…and you create powerful bully pulpits, you do Teddy Roosevelts, and you wake up America.

In person, live, face to face.

You do half a dozen roadshows at once, with each of you leading a roadshow.

You have Polly Tommey out there with her 3 devastating VAXXED films showing them to audiences every damn day for a year all over the US.

You talk to small audiences and big audiences. You don’t back down an inch. You tell the whole truth about the epidemic of vaccine injuries and deaths.

—“You’re wrong, Jon. Last year, I must have given at least 20 speeches…”

20 speeches isn’t nearly enough. And how many of those did you give to people who knew nothing about the vaccine injury epidemic until you showed up? Also, podcasts, Zooms, live-streams, videos aren’t enough—this has to be face to face in-person, with Americans.

YOU HAVE TO DRIVE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE—WITH THE TRUTH—INTO A HIGH STATE OF LEGITIMATE BOILING OUTRAGE.

ABOUT THE HUGE EPIDEMIC OF VACCINE INJURIES AND DEATHS.

You use all the evidence you’ve collected over the years, and you deliver it with FIRE.

And when you do this long enough, non-stop, the media WILL RESPOND. They’ll have to. Because the people of America will know and feel the truth and THEY’LL force coverage of the truth.

You won’t have to tell the American people to do it or how to do it. It’ll happen.

GO ON THE ROAD. WITH UNSTOPPABLE VOICES.

And I’ll tell you one other thing. Pay attention. There is no other way to make MAHA work.

That’s the bottom line. Everything else is a partial answer that eventually melts down and dries up and blows away.

Face it. Face the truth about your mission and our mission.

You can hold all the roundtables you want to for the people who already agree with you. You can report on what Kennedy is doing. You can try to talk to legislators and turn them on to the truth of this vaccine epidemic. But that’ll fade out eventually. You won’t win. We won’t win.

Subscribe to Jon

I’m 87 now. I’ve been reporting on the vaccine injury epidemic and other medical high crimes for 37 years. I’ve seen major Health Freedom people ignore the most fantastic medical high crimes and refuse to use them as weapons. I’ve covered these high crimes. I’ve handed them to MAHA leaders and reporters. They refuse to use them. They back off.

Because they won’t go all the way.

Show us you WILL go all the way.

Do the one thing that will work and endure and make us WIN. Not fight, but WIN.

Launch MAHA ON THE ROAD. ACROSS AMERICA, INTO EVERY NOOK AND CRANNY.

Deliver the whole truth with the whole fire to THE PEOPLE.

THEN THEY WILL BE THE UNSTOPPABLE FORCE.

In the situation we’re in, against the forces arrayed to stop us, this IS the answer.

The only answer.

Look at yourselves and look at each other and admit it.

No excuses. No rationalizations.

Admit it.

CODA: On further reflection, the entire roadshow operation could be patterned around the magnificent work of Polly Tommey. Polly went out on the road to make her VAXXED films. She spoke with parents of vaccine-damaged children.

So these roadshows could also bring people out from their own communities to tell their stories—to each other—of vaccine damage, combined with speeches delivered by the roadshow leaders, in which they explain the sea of unreported vaccine injuries all across America.

And yes, these vaccine-damage stories and the speeches would all be filmed and posted to social media.

But the real power and effect are achieved in each community by the face to face roadshow.

Picture it. In a town, in a hall, in front of a local audience, people from that town tell their vaccine-damage stories. AND the audience listens to a fiery and truthful speech about the national epidemic of vaccine injuries and deaths.

The power of that couldn’t be denied.

-- Jon Rappoport