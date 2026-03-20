Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport

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Kathie's avatar
Kathie
2h

So much for the golden age. These boomers are useless. Trump is useless. Until it’s all torn down nothing will change. Money rules.

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janet mills's avatar
janet mills
2h

stating the obvious: ordinary folks cannot stop treading the sewer-laden water b/c they have to "tote that barge, lift that bale" or they cannot even maintain the minimal requirements for living. they are too tired and worn out at the end of the day. they cannot even concentrate on following critical thinking to evaluate the facts b/c they are so tired they need to sleep. there are too many lies and distractions going on that even in sleep, where much of our truth is sorted out, we don't wake up every day with the realizations that would free us from the lies. unfortunately and ironically enough, the people who do have time and energy and money enough to follow the yellow brick road are the only ones who can do what needs to be done. e.g., archaeology requires financial backing, as do other real studies and investigations, and even then, there are those who would throw impediments in the way of scientific studies. rem how the Smithsonian used John Wesley Powell to ensure that discoveries were squelched if the results contradicted the narrative of Manifest Destiny and other claptrap. and so it goes.

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