Thanks to Border Hawk, Allan Wall, for exposing this piece of Trump grotesquery. (link in footnote)

Wall excerpts: “Donald Trump got off to a great start in his second presidency. The border is under control and the administration has deported over 100,000 illegal aliens.”

“But is the Trump administration now going to allow deported illegals to reenter the country?”

“Is Trump going to have his own amnesty?”

“That’s what Trump said.”

[Trump, from his April 10 televised cabinet meeting]: “And we’re going to work with people so that if they go out in a nice way and go back to their country, we’re going to work with them right from the beginning on trying to get them back in legally. Is that right?”

[Kristi Noem, DHS head]: “That’s right. They’ll have a chance to come back.”

Trump: “So it gives you a real incentive. Otherwise, they’d never come back. They’ll never be allowed once a certain period of time goes by, which is probably going to be 60 days.”

Trump: “We’re also going to work with farmers that if they have strong recommendations for their farms for certain people, we’re going to let them stay in for a while and work with the farmers and then come back and go through a process of—legal process.”

Trump: “But we have to take care of our farmers. And hotels. And you know, various, various places where they’re used, where they need the people. And we’re going to be working with you very carefully on that.”

Wall: “What do you want to bet that all those ‘various, various’ employers will assure us that they ‘need the people’?”

“What is Trump up to here?”

“Where’s the outrage?”

“There ought to be an eruption of protest from Trump supporters.”

—UGLY—

I guess Trump wants to protect his own hiring process at his own properties. That would be one thing.

As Wall says, Trump isn’t taking ILLEGALLY ENTERING THE COUNTRY seriously.