(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here)

As you know, my recent podcast lays out a road to victory for Health Freedom, MAHA, and the American people.

It contained NO generalities.

It wasn’t a plan for looking good, for ‘making an effort’, for hopey-dopey. It was a plan for WINNING.

In this piece, I give an illustration of what just one part of that plan would look like—IF Kennedy really took decisive action and carried it out.

I’m framing the illustration in the form of a could-be mainstream news story reporting on a blockbuster development. Here it is:

“Today, in the HHS press room, in a speech to the nation, Robert Kennedy announced the shocking appointment of a physician whose license was stripped by a medical board to a key position in a new investigation unit.”

“Mr. Kennedy told reporters, ‘Dr. Franklin Castle had a long successful career as a pediatrician, treating thousands of children. Suddenly, last year, he was called to a hearing before the Illinois medical board and banned from practicing medicine. Why? Because he publicly voiced objections to the CDC vaccination schedule. His right to free speech was attacked and trampled. Dr. Castle is a brilliant man who knows about children’s health up close and personally, through his vast experience. Therefore, today, with pleasure, I am appointing him to the position of Special HHS Investigator on Childhood Health. I’m ordering him to report directly to me, the President, and the American people, on what has gone wrong with our medical approach to children. You will be hearing a great deal from Dr. Castle. He will hold nothing back. I introduce him to you now. Dr. Castle, please talk to the people about your new role here at Health and Human Services’.”

“At this point, the doctor took to the podium and stated: