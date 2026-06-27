And it’s been kept in the vault for many decades.

Analysts and reporters are only willing to go so far. They point to the conflict of interest stemming from the fact that pharmaceutical companies pay the FDA big fees to process their applications for new drug approvals.

They mention how FDA employees walk through a revolving door into pharma jobs and then back to the Agency.

They mention that pharma companies conduct their own clinical trials of drugs, and then submit those data to the FDA—the FDA doesn’t conduct those trials themselves. So there is every opportunity for lying and cheating.

But the further implications? That’s the secret.

That’s what the critics of the FDA refuse to expose fully: