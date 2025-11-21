Because Americans don’t have the talent for those jobs.

Several reports out of Charlotte, North Carolina, indicate there are empty construction sites across the city, because ICE has come to town.

The illegals working for the construction companies aren’t showing up for work. They’re afraid. And they should be.

Yes, Virginia, there is a conspiracy. It’s been humming for a long time. It’s called ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, AND FOREIGN VISA PROGRAMS. But guess what? The other half of the conspiracy is: US company CEOs going along and hiring all these illegals and foreign visa workers.

Not because the foreigners are more skilled or talented, but because they’ll work for lower pay.

Those CEOs are scuzzballs.

As journalist Brandon Smith points out, when foreign visa holders come to the US, US companies TRAIN THEM here to do the jobs they’re slated for. These people don’t unfirmly show up on our shores with the skills they need. Therefore, Americans could be trained just as easily.

The whole foreign visa program is a scam and a sham and a moral crime.

And Trump has been going along with it. His remarks about the 600,000 Chinese student-spies we need…because without them and their money half of all US colleges would go broke…and his remark that US workers don’t have certain skills foreign workers do…that’s all BULLSHIT.

Trump apparently doesn’t realize he’s leaking mid-term votes by the ton for making those remarks. Hasn’t anyone told him?

He campaigned on America First: