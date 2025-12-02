In the dream, there was a small town. About 300 residents.

Everyone worked.

Most of the residents were farmers. There was a group of three women who made clothes and shoes. One man had five employees. They built houses.

The small police force, the judge, and prosecutor, and road repair men were volunteers.

Every resident was charged 1% of income for taxes.

Most of the commerce was barter. And the residents bought very few products outside of town. So their money circulated locally. People who charged money for their products were well aware of the buying power of residents. They knew if they charged too much, they’d go broke.

There was a local country doctor. He had few patients.

There was almost no crime in the town.

One day, about 40 migrants showed up seeking work. They were told a dozen of them could get jobs on farms, and they could build their own cabins on that land. The migrants were not happy. They demanded services. Free food, free housing, free healthcare. They wanted instant credit, so they could participate in the local economy: