So, Marty, Pfizer has just applied to have your FDA approve its new RNA flu vaccine.

You know that application is based on fraud.

The basic fraud is: there was no true placebo group in the Pfizer clinical trial of the vaccine.

That should rule out any possibility of FDA approval, because there is no way to determine the true risks of the vaccine.

Pfizer used an older flu vaccine instead of a real placebo.

This effectively masks the adverse effects of the new vaccine—because the older vaccine also creates adverse effects—and the new vaccine is compared to the older shot. Not to a real placebo.

This is a ruse. A con.

It’s been going on forever in vaccine testing, and you know that.

So does Kennedy’s former group, Children’s Health Defense. So do I. So do MANY independent investigators and reporters. There’s no hiding the con.

Plus, of course, you know the real history of the other RNA vaccine. The COVID shot. All the unreported and overlooked and buried deaths and injuries all over the world.

The totally experimental technology involved in the COVID shot is the same technology on which the new RNA flu vaccine is based.

RNA technology itself is a fraud and a disaster. You know that. So does Kennedy.

Kennedy has a man on his vaccine advisory committee, Dr. Robert Malone, who states he was an early pioneer in RNA tech research. He should be able to fill you in, if you need help.

But you shouldn’t need help: