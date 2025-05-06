2 judges busted by the feds.

And I have to tell you, there are people who see it splashed on the news, and they don’t even notice it, because they’ve sunk so low on the “expectation index,” they’re drained of all hope, and they’re blind. I don’t recommend that state of mind. I say, let some warmth return to your blood and your sense of justice. Don’t be a doomsayer, that’s too easy, that’s exactly what the bad guys are counting on.

ONE: New Mexico Judge Juan Cano and his wife. The judge had already resigned after it was discovered he was harboring an illegal alien in one of his houses.

Gateway Pundit: “The arrest came just weeks after Cano resigned from his judicial post following a dramatic federal raid at his Doña Ana County residence, where agents apprehended Cristhian Ortega Lopez, an illegal immigrant now charged with unlawful firearm possession and [Venezuelan] gang affiliation.”

US AG Pam Bondi: “He [Judge Cano] took one of the TDA [gang] members’ cellphones, beat it with a hammer, and destroyed it. Then he walked the pieces to a city dumpster to dispose of them to protect himself.”

Bondi: “…this TDA member also had pictures of TWO decapitated victims. Gruesome photos. And he was sending them out.”

Bondi: “The judge and his wife gave him [the illegal gang member they were harboring] assault rifles that belonged to their daughter. He goes to the shooting range with these assault rifles, with a suppressor, with other known TDA members, and they are shooting.”

The judge faces a charge of obstruction, so far. The illegal gang member faces illegal gun possession and gang membership. That gang, Tren de Aragua, has already been declared a terrorist organization, by Trump.

TWO: Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan. Also, an obstruction charge leveled at her.

Gateway Pundit: “According to the FBI, Judge Hannah Dugan obstructed an immigration arrest operation last week. Dugan became angry when she found out that ICE agents were waiting outside of her courtroom last week to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal alien involved in a domestic abuse case she was overseeing. She allegedly directed Flores-Ruiz to exit the courthouse through a private jury door to evade arrest.”

FBI Director Kash Patel: “[Judge Dugan] intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested at her courthouse.” The FBI chased Ruiz down and grabbed him.

AG Bondi: “This was truly horrific. This guy was in court being prosecuted by a state prosecutor for domestic violence battery. He had beat up two people, a guy and a girl, beat the guy, hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him, beat up a woman so badly they both had to go to the hospital. And… it’s so rare for victims to want to cooperate. They wanted to cooperate. They were sitting in the courtroom with the state prosecutor. The judge learns that ICE was outside to get the guy, because he had been deported in 2013, came back in our country, commits these crimes charged with committing these crimes, victims in court. Judge finds out. She goes out in the hallway, screams at the immigration officers. She’s furious, visibly shaken, upset, sends them off to talk to the chief judge. She comes back in the courtroom. You’re not going to believe this. Takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers, takes them out of private exit, and tells them to leave, while a state prosecutor and victims of domestic violence are sitting in the courtroom.”

Busted.

Judges. They’re not holy untouchable high priests. That image has to be dismantled. They’re citizens. They can be charged with crimes. Crimes stemming from corrupt political motives and loyalties.

Yes, order has to be kept in courtrooms during trials. But that doesn’t mean judges are cult figures floating above the great unwashed public.