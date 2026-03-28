And I also explain how you can use ChatGPT as a jumping off point, search engine, story finder, and link to other news sources.

Many people don’t realize you can ask GPT to give you sources for each item of information it is handing out. Then you can check the sources and see whether you agree with GPT’s description and analysis. That puts things on a whole different level.

You’re in effect using GPT as a search engine which has descriptions of almost any length you choose, plus where those descriptions can be confirmed. That’s quite a search engine, aside from the fact that you can go back and forth in conversation with GPT to clarify what you’re looking for and what you want.

This falls under the category of humans using AI for their own purposes, and not being ruled by AI.

If you spot ideological nonsense in GPT you can ignore it.

I’m going to print out an example of what I mean. A back and forth I had with GPT, which I could have extended far beyond what I’m showing you here.

I happened to get on an area where GPT was very forthcoming and expansive. It isn’t always this generous.

If you do research, this tool can really operate as a launching pad.

OK, here we go. I gave a GPT a prompt, and then it was off and running. I’ll have comments after the conversation.