Consider just 500 independent medical journalists and investigators, across the world, who’ve been reporting medical crimes for years.

For instance, Dr. David Healy, and the site, SSRI Stories, which documents all sorts of instances of harm resulting from antidepressants.

The material is already THERE.

But now, voila, we have lots and lots of social media platforms, where people, on their own, can post chunks of the material.

You post a short description of a medical crime, and then add at the end, MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.

Let’s say 1000 people are doing this.

And word spreads, and more people join in.

Suddenly, all that truth, all that reality closed off from the public by mainstream media, is loose in the world.

It’s unstoppable.

It’s on social media, where hundreds of millions of people go, every day.

So what are you waiting for?

WE own Health Freedom and MAHA.

“But what about censorship?”

What about it? You get censored on one platform, find another one. They’re there.

I got my start as a reporter through ‘social media’, in the 1970s. The platform was an unstoppable woman named Ida Honoroff. She walked up to me at a conference at a hotel, began a conversation, and eventually handed me a hundred pages of corporate documents detailing the production of toxic pesticides.

I was startled, and hooked.

Ida was a walking talking Twitter.

Now, it’s easy as pie. Social media online.

Now, thousands of posting people can make doctors and public health officials and drug company CEOs and researchers feel like they’re standing naked in the rain.

They’re lined up in columns. We’re the guerilla forces.

They scurry like rats. We keep setting the traps.

The other half of social media, for us, is people posting their own stories of being subjected to medical harm. Their loved ones killed by medical treatment.

On social media, we’re putting out REALITY.

MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.

That simple phrase functions to link up, in people’s minds, all the medical crimes they’re reading about on social media. They realize the crimes are all coming out of the same system.

That system has been exerting its will on us. Now we turn the tables. It’s long past time we do.

-- Jon Rappoport