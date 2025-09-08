First of all, whether he announces it or not at the upcoming press conference, there will be more studies.

HHS has already said that. They’re sifting through applications to pick the 25 most promising ones.

This means the imminent major announcement will, in some sense, be preliminary. Not final.

But one big thing is—and no one will mention it’s a problem—Kennedy will say there are “several factors” or causes of autism. Maybe more than several.

And that puts us into the land of what’s called “multifactorial diseases.” Meaning: several causes.

Back in the 1980s, there were researchers who were trying to put that label on AIDS. The mainstream establishment screamed NO. Why?

Because once you do that, the big number one cause (a lie) that was launched in the first place begins to fade in importance, and eventually, unless someone steps hard on the brakes, the whole causation thing becomes a complete muddle and mess.

That’s why doctors invented the fairy tale called viruses in the first place. You defined a disease and put a name on it, and then you said THIS VIRUS is the cause, period.

“Multifactorial” brings a lot of trouble.

“Well, of the six causes you listed for autism, which ones are the most important? Do they work together or separately? If there are six causes, could only three cause a case of autism? How about Tylenol plus one vaccine, could that do it?”

A mess.

And then of course, public health big shots would say, “Well, Kennedy mentioned vaccines, but autism could only occur in EXTREMELY rare instances from a vaccine in a bad batch. Maybe one in four million cases of autism. He also mentioned “genetic predisposition and mutation.” Now THAT’S the CENTRAL cause. Researchers already know that’s the big one…”

It’s very easy to get a cause off the hook when there are three or six.

But now we come to the biggest con. It goes beyond “multifactorial.” It would be expressed this way: