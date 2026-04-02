But first, suppose I could sit down with Kennedy in his office and have a conversation with him—off the record. No recording. I‘d take no notes.

It might go something like this:

KENNEDY: —I know about many of the issues you’re covering. I’ve seen some of the evidence you’ve sent through to me. It’s too early for that.

—What does that mean?

—We have to soften up the opposition first.

—How?

—By doing what we’re doing. Changing some of the regulations around vaccines. Getting people to realize there are problems with vaccines and medicines. Proving to the press and politicians that these problems are real.

—That’s a long process. With an uncertain outcome.

—We have a plan. So far, it’s working.

—I doubt you’ll ever be ready to lower the boom on the medical cartel. I don’t see you launching a relentless arrack on medically caused deaths, for example. You might mention it, but that’s far different from using a bully pulpit, day after day, to expose ongoing high crimes.

—We have people who can do that. But not yet.

—Then when?

—Maybe a year from now. Two years.

—Pardon me for not feeling optimistic.

—You’re impatient. I understand that. But things don’t always work out as fast as we want them to.