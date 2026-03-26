…returning, once again, to the simple logical framework many researchers used to understand.

But now they don’t.

Let’s consider three things: a random thought, an empirical observation, and a hypothesis.

A random thought might be: ‘900,000 years ago, household flies were as big as oil tankers.’ Or ‘At one time in the past the sun was located in a barn in Palm Springs.’

Nobody does anything about these thoughts. They just sit there.

An empirical observation is something seen and possibly measured. Scientists agree on what they’ve seen. The liquid in the tube turned orange. The temperature in THIS instrument registered 76 yesterday at 3PM. Blackbirds are living in THIS nest.

Now we come to a hypothesis. It’s a hypothesis because what it’s referring to can’t be directly observed.

That’s the most important thing to understand. If a hypothesis were referring to something that could be directly observed, with eyes or with magnification devices, it would be an empirical fact.

For instance, a gene. Or a single atom. They’re too small to be observed.

Therefore, claiming they exist is a hypothesis. It can’t be anything else.

Many experiments are done with hypotheses. The experiments form a logical framework that is always the same.

For example: