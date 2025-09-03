Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

The HHS is always going to be a drug and vaccine promoter and opportunist. As long as the plague of big pharma has ANY tentacles threading their way through the HHS, it is doomed to failure. It has totally failed now for several decades.

Relying on ANY government agency or big shot for your health advice is inviting massive misery, debilitation and an early death. The medical mafia is not anything about health, but about poisoning us for profit and death. The silly HHS cannot escape the sphere of death. It is purely an unethical power hungry clown show.

RFK is not going to fix anything because vaccines and drugs will still be the forefront of imaginary health for the country. Your better choice is to exit the health care system as your provider and doctor. Treat it like a fire extinguisher...for emergency use only.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
2h

In my opinion, you are incorrect about RFK Jr. I believe he has a well thought out strategy for fighting the Liliputians who want to take him down. The fact that he hasn't announced it doesn't minimize it. The plan may not work, but he has gone into this project with eyes wide open about he politics and is playing his cards in the best way he can to ensure the best possible outcome. He won't tell you his strategy, but it will soon become apparent. Be patient.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Rappoport
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture