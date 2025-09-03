I warned him six ways from Sunday:

Siting in the dark moving pins on a map of his Plan wouldn’t be enough. Not even close.

He had to have a team of balls to the wall medical pros who would take on, face to face, the elite of the medical cartel who would be hammering him, Kennedy, about “destroying the health of the American people and costing lives.”

His team would need to be ready to name names of the elite who defend vaccines all the way.

Those elite medical assholes are now gathering in a storm against Kennedy.

And he has nobody comparable who will step up to the plate and call them out and use a bully pulpit to say YOU’RE LYING, YOU’VE ALWAYS BEEN LYING AND YOU CAN FLUSH YOURSELF DOWN THE TOILET BECAUSE I HAVE THE EVIDENCE THAT VACCINES ARE UNSAFE AND DANGEROUS AND DESTRUCTIVE, AND MILLIONS OF AMERICANS WHO’VE BEEN SEVERELY WOUNDED BY THE SHOTS KNOW I’M RIGHT, AND I’M JUST GETTING STARTED…

Kennedy doesn’t have those people. He needs 20 or 30 of them.

This is war, and war has certain principles. If you don’t follow them, the tanks run you over.

Kennedy has one guy on his side. Trump. Relying on Trump to keep you upright is a very bad bet, because in a pinch he’ll drop you off at the side of the road at night and move on.

Kennedy has chosen not to listen to me. He’s been playing to soccer moms and dads who think all children should have trophies.

That’s THEIR idea of war.

So Kennedy is now a sitting duck.

At least a few of Trump’s advisors are telling Trump to fire him. They’re saying Kennedy is a distraction, too heavy a load to carry, there are important Presidential programs that are in jeopardy because the Kennedy problem is spreading like ink on a blotter.

They’re telling Trump he himself, the President, is exposed, because he was Mr. Warp Speed, he launched the COVID shots, and with the internal revolt widening at the CDC, Trump could become collateral damage—stemming from Kennedy.

MAHA has no General Patton. It has no field General. No emergency field surgeon who is holding up evidence of the vaccine horrors. Everyone who IS holding up the evidence is on the fringe. Not inside. Because Kennedy has been holding them at arm’s length, or he’s pushed them away. Because they’re “too radical.” He’s tried to mainstream his Grand Plan, and make it look like science AND NOTHING ELSE.

He’s got enablers. For example, colleagues in the legal profession, who all call him Bobby and think the world wholly consists of legal cases. “Bobby is doing great and we have to support him.”

No he isn’t doing great. He’s dangling by a thin thread at the moment.

Because he refuses to see a war AS A WAR.

When Kennedy was at Children’s Health Defense, before he separated himself from them, he had a cadre of bright dedicated people who knew how to use his family name and do real public relations to draw large numbers of followers to him, while at the same time they were scoring direct hits against the medical psychopaths every day. He failed to learn that lesson.

Now his inner team at HHS works quietly behind the scenes, instead of ferociously exposing the high crimes of the medical cartel.

I’m not boasting when I say this, Kennedy: I can show you a different road that’ll give you firmer footing overnight. But you really have to want to win and really protect the children. I’m here. You’ll have to swallow a little pride. So what? We all have to eat a little shit once in a while.

In the war.

-- Jon Rappoport