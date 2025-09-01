(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here.)

In light of my recent series exposing gigantic genetic fraud, I’m taking a step back and surveying the whole medical landscape…

The landscape of diseases and disorders.

What do we see?

Huge numbers of labeled diseases caused by viruses and genes. But neither of these causes have been proved to exist at all.

And then, on top of that, another huge number of labeled mental disorders—none of which has a defining physical diagnostic test. So those are mere speculation and invention as well.

All this is truly mind-boggling. Especially when you consider that, therefore, the treatments for these so-called diseases and disorders are completely divorced from any concrete reality.

“Well, our medicines neutralize the viruses, and so do our vaccines. We’re developing medicines to correct genetic dysfunctions. And we’re treating the mental disorders with drugs that repair chemical imbalances in the brain.”

No proof that viruses or genes exist. No proof of chemical imbalance in the brain.

And many of the drugs and vaccines are highly toxic.

Quite a landscape.

It’s as if a crazy person wandered into a primitive land and began spouting incomprehensible names of maladies, and treatments no one had ever heard of—and everyone believed him.

Everyone gave him a sizable portion of their possessions and lined up to be healed.

When doubters showed up, the crazy person brought them close and said, “I’m going to whisper a secret word to you that explains everything.”

And he whispered, “Science.” And they immediately fell into a submissive trance.

In 2025, you need to realize: