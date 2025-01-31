The people who say, “We shouldn’t deport illegals who don’t commit serious crimes,” don’t know what they’re talking about.

Over the past 25 years, the US has let in 30-35 million immigrants.

No other nation comes close to that figure.

In that regard, the US has been the most generous nation in the world.

The Dems and RINO assbags in Congress never mention this.

Next: 30-35 million migrants is already far too many. Because all these people put a tremendous strain on government services. Not just a strain. We’re past the breaking point.

So government scrambles to divert money from other programs to accommodate immigrants. And even that doesn’t work. Chicago is a prime example. Ask black residents. They’re up in arms about it. Some of the Welfare money they were getting from government is now going to migrants.

Decades before NYC Mayor Eric Adams started shouting about not being able to take care of the influx of immigrants, New York was a broken city.

Needless to say, but I’ll say it anyway, when you overload the country with migrants and Welfare-oriented governments can’t handle them, you’re asking for CRIME. Hello? You’re asking for these people to commit crimes. They have no money, the government can’t bankroll them…so what do you think they’re going to do?

And if you sense there is a PLAN at work here…to bring the country to its knees as crime escalates…bingo, you just won a trophy.

How the plan works: