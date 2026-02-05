Imagine this. Go ahead, imagine it as I describe it:

CBS EVENING NEWS: “In a shocking development, documents have emerged revealing what’s being called a ‘medical death toll’ in the United States. The figure is 225,000 deaths per year resulting from medical treatment. Our medical colleague here at CBS, Dr. Paul Smith, was one of the first reporters to receive this information. Paul, what can you can tell us about this truly shocking disclosure?”

DR. PAUL SMITH: “Well, Marcia, the amazing thing is, it turns out…this was all publicly available information. There was a key review published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in the summer of 2000, which established that staggering number of deaths. But the information was, shall we say, quietly kept”.

MARCIA: “Until now”.

DR SMITH: “Yes. And when you perform the math, Marcia, it turns out that US medical system is responsible for 2.25 MILLION deaths per decade. That’s a figure that has medical experts and public health officials reeling. And the immediate public reaction is very strong, to say the least. Several Make America Healthy Again groups, large groups, gathered outside public health offices in Detroit, Philadelphia, and New York today. And one more group at the state capitol in Sacramento, California. Their leaders tell CBS News they’re demanding answers from the CDC, the FDA, and other federal agencies”.

MARCIA: “Make America Healthy Again. That’s the movement started by Health Secretary Robert Kennedy, in conjunction with—Paul, I’m just getting word that the American Medical Association is reviewing that 2000 study it published, and it says there may be grounds for retracting it.”