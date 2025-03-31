“…But I will virtue signal for a cartel rapist from Mexico illegally in the US…”

“Because the rapist represents a holier mission…”

“Saving the whole world, not just the hills of Tennessee.”

So say the liberals and other political Lefties and their allied dumb-ass media pundits and skagbag Congressional representatives.

And therefore they’re loved by the drug cartels and the Venezuelan gangsters and MS-13 and Islamic terrorists and Chinese shippers of fentanyl chemicals.

Even when one of these American Lefties is assaulted and raped by an illegal murderous psycho, there’s a chance she’ll say, “I forgive him, for he knows not what he does.”

As if she’s forwarding the message of Jesus.

Lucky for her Jesus isn’t walking around these days. He’d set her straight in a minute, and then what would she do?

Is there a Christian sect anywhere who excommunicates these fools?