If this war isn’t an “event” happening far away in the Middle East, if it’s part of a larger plan, then let’s not pussyfoot around. Let’s LOOK.

As I describe these 7 projections, you’ll notice that certain ones can be combined, while others may be mutually exclusive.

Let me be clear about something. I’m not spelling out the following scenarios to induce fear. I’ve never been in that business. I’m doing this with the hope that laying these cards on the table, people will wake up to what is happening now…and spreading public awareness of long term consequences will act as a deterrent to these future scenarios. Also, and this is key, wherever individual choices and decisions will be possible, people will make their choices knowing the difficulties they are facing aren’t inevitable at all. They’re created by the controllers, with the objective of getting individuals to fold up and obey—which is the worst choice to make.

Here we go: