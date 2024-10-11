That headline is my impression. There are many Americans who stay away from vaccines, but they feel the drugs are “different.” They “need them.”

They have a “condition” that requires them to be on a drug.

They consider that situation more or less normal.

Does this sound normal? About 48 million Americans take a psychiatric drug. About 185 million Americans are on at least one prescription drug of some kind.

The drugs plus vaccines approach is a pincer strategy of Pharma: “You see, the vaccines prevent disease, but if you already have the disease, you need the drugs.”

We’re looking at an industry, which of course develops all sorts of strategies to advertise and promote their products.

“The germ is coming. Take the vaccine before the germ hits you.”

“You have a serious condition. If you don’t take the drug, it will get more serious. You could die.”

The most important marketing the industry engages in is SCIENCE. That’s the heavy hitter. It’s basically the claim that no marketing and sales are going on at all. Instead, the industry is supporting unassailable evidence that the shots and the pills are necessary.

“We just follow the science. That’s all we’re doing. Our ads are INFORMATION.”

To boost this impressive hustle, the industry has an army of salespeople who deny they’re selling anything: Doctors.

You visit the office of the salesperson. You have an appointment. You fill out a form. You wait. Finally, they let you into the office within the office.

So you can speak with the salesman.

He talks to you, runs a few tests, and reports back: