CBS: “BREAKING: The ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition.”

Let’s see, I think I’ve heard of CBS. They’re a mainstream news outlet, right? They have some kind of show called 30 Minutes or 20 Minutes or 60 Minutes? It’s starting to come back to me now. Didn’t they used to have a news anchor named Dan? Some guy who liked to wear tan bush jackets with a lot of pockets?

They’ve now changed the mainstream narrative about Renee Good, the woman in Minneapolis who was shot and killed by an ICE agent. Turns out she apparently did ram the ICE agent with her car, which caused these internal injuries.

I guess that means other mainstream outlets will be apologizing for claiming Renee Good was minding her own business and just trying to drive away from the scene of a protest.

Or are those mainstream news sources that tell the American people what’s really happening in America just going to drop this whole story like a hot potato and forget about it?

They routinely cover up their lies by moving on to tell new lies about new stories.

I believe that’s part of the job description of news people at these corporations. They have to sign a pledge. They swear they’ll lie and fake it and make up stuff—whatever they need to do—to keep the reputation of their employer safe.

A famous guy (name withheld) once thought about starting an “alternative news source” with major bucks, and he wanted me to edit the operation: