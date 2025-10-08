(This is Part-2; For Part-1, go here.)

Deporting illegal aliens and fighting street crime are not the same thing.

Using National Guard to protect ICE agents is one thing. It’s legal.

Using them to police street crime—wait a minute. Where did that come from? Soldiers going to big cities to act like street cops? NO.

Trump, are you listening? Hegseth?

This is the danger. Confusing one thing with the other.

There are people who say using National Guard for any purpose in big cities inevitably leads to them acting as street cops. That’s wrong, too. That’s like saying rules on highway driving are the same as rules on flying planes.

Trump is walking the line, the dividing line. If he crosses it and then keeps crossing it, his game is over. His Presidency is MILITARY.

He knows that. On Monday. But does he know it on Tuesday?

Trump: “America is under invasion from within…That’s a war, too. It’s a war from within…We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military…it’s the enemy from within.”

Care to clarify that, Trump? You’d better.

There IS a war from within. No doubt about that. But if you plan to fight it by flooding US cities with troops, your Presidency is over. And more than your Presidency.

This is where brains are necessary: