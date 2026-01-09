I’ll get to the murders in a minute…

This piece was going to be about massive Somali fraud in Minnesota, and how the DOJ fails to tell the public a single REAL-LIFE STORY of a fraudster and how he bilked the public.

Instead we’re informed that the Justice Dept. has changed 70 people and convicted 54. We’ve been shown nothing about any of these trials.

It’s almost as if they happened in secret court rooms. Why can’t the government make this stinking fraud REAL to the American people?

TELL A STORY. A TRUE STORY OF A FRAUDSTER AND HIS COLD MANIPULATION. HE COMES TO AMERICA FOR FREEDOM? YEAH, SO HE CAN STEAL MILLIONS OF DOLLARS.

NAME HIM. SHOW US HIS FACE.

THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED, DOJ. DON’T YOU HAVE PR PEOPLE WHO CAN MAKE IT REAL TO THE PUBLIC? Tell a damn story. It’s personal, not statistical. So MAKE IT PERSONAL.

TELL THE REAL LIFE STORY OF A COMPLETE MIGRANT SCUMBAG BEING A SCUMBAG.

That’s what I was writing about. But THEN I was told by the news that a woman protesting ICE in Minneapolis was shot and killed by ICE as she was driving away from the scene of a protest—and maybe she was trying to ram an ICE cop with her car and maybe she wasn’t…but either way, this could be the start of riots across American and a George Floyd winter and civil war in the country.

Naturally, Lefty politicians and Lefty media people are hoping and praying for a civil war.

—But then it occurred to me that I’d NEVER heard of a mass protest after a private citizen killed a cop.

Why not?

Is there some law against protesting FOR cops? On their behalf?

Would a Mayor or a Governor order such a protest shut down because it violates some statute I’d never heard of?

So I did a little digging, and I found a letter from the Nation Fraternal Order of Police.

Buckle up: