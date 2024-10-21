New York City has sunk to a new low.

First, a quick bit of history of the Roosevelt Hotel.

This neo-classical glamour-grandiosity opened its doors in 1924. The Roosevelt Grill quickly became famous for hosting jazz groups. High society bandleader, Guy Lombardo, and his orchestra regularly performed in the Roosevelt Ballroom, and hosted annual New Year’s Eve events, broadcasting them on radio to Americans from coast to coast.

Flash forward to 2024. The hotel is now a residence for large numbers of migrants, including illegal aliens.

The NY Post comments on a 15-year-old Venezuelan kid who has been arrested 11 TIMES since last May, for committing robbery—and released back out on the street each time (link in footnote):

“The troublesome teen—identified by sources as a member of ‘Los Diablos de la 42’, a pint-size offshoot of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua—was cuffed Tuesday, just as The Post was revealing the baby-faced bandit’s shocking exploits.”

“The ‘Little Devil’ was waiting to be arraigned on the new charge [robbery at knife-point]—but sources said he was likely to be freed again because of his age and the state’s lenient stance on juvenile criminals.”

“‘This has to be a wake-up call to the stakeholders’, one law enforcement source said… ‘This kid’s gonna go home today and probably rob somebody else’, the source said. ‘We can arrest him but we can’t hold him’.”

“Since May this year, he has made his presence known in the Big Apple, with at least 10 prior arrests for robbery and grand larceny, sources said. He was released each time, which means he’s been free to return to the city-funded migrant shelters where he has been shacking up, according to the sources.”

“According to police, he is among about 20 young migrants who call themselves ‘Diablos de la 42’—Devils of 42nd Street in Spanish—who operate out of the city shelter at the Roosevelt Hotel. The youngsters are recruited by older Tren de Aragua members and are dispatched to pull off robberies in the five boroughs—from purse snatchings to, more recently, armed robberies.”

THE LITTLE DEVILS OF 42ND STREET OPERATE OUT OF THE ROOSEVELT HOTEL.

That’s what the New York landmark has turned into.

And the capper?