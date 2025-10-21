Hamilton, one of the Founders—first US Secretary of the Treasury under President George Washington, author of 51 crucial installments of The Federalist Papers, delegate to the Constitutional Convention, helped lead the abolition of the Atlantic slave trade…

Here are several of his statements on the subject of immigration:

“In the recommendation to admit indiscriminately foreign emigrants of every description to the privileges of American citizens on their first entrance into our country, there is an attempt to break down every pale which has been erected for the preservation of a national spirit and a national character; and to let in the most powerful means of perverting and corrupting both the one and the other.”