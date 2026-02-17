In a recent piece, I destroyed the scam called “rare adverse vaccine reaction.” Here I’m covering the whole subject of adverse reactions, because that scam is much larger.

Yes, there are various medical definitions and descriptions of adverse reactions to drugs and vaccines. But I don’t pay any attention to them, because medical researchers and public health officials and pharma companies make whatever judgments they want to, when it actually comes to examples and cases and lawsuits.

They can say, “The patient fell ill after he took a drug, but the drug had nothing to do with his reaction.” They can even say the reaction was the result of underlying genetics. As if, two hours after taking an antidepressant, three active genes in the patient’s body decided to shut down on their own.

The experts can say there is no chain of cause and effect describing exactly how a drug led to a reaction.

Whose fault is that? Is the patient supposed to know all the chemical changes in his body that led to him passing out and falling down a flight of stairs?

You don’t make a lot of money, or gain a positive reputation in medical research, if you spend all your time unearthing the many ways bad reactions to drugs and vaccines occur. You’re labeled a rebel. An outsider. You’re a potential disruption to the flow of business and money: