It would do exactly what the Americans have been doing for a very long time:

Put out the same State propaganda message, over and over: safe and effective, safe and effective.

Claim the Agency is serving the people.

And whenever its researchers did a vaccine study which showed a serious “adverse effect,” the Chinese bosses would make sure that study never saw the light of day…until it was fixed.

Meaning COOKED.

Faked.

Which is exactly what happened, when researcher William Thompson and his colleagues found a connection between the MMR and autism.

You can read my recent articles about Thompson here.

In 2014, finding himself between a rock and a hard place, Thompson confessed. Publicly. In writing. On his lawyer’s website.

He confessed to committing a federal crime. Omitting vital data in a study. In this case, the omitted data showed the autism connection.

His bosses at the CDC decided the best course of action was to reassign him within the Agency, because punishing him would ramp up the scandal.

China might have done that, too. Why throw the man in jail? It would be tantamount to saying the MMR vaccine was causing autism. Because Thompson’s crime was omitting that fact.

Thompson skated, the CDC skated, and the media moved on to other stories. This would happen in China, too.

The CDC is a State propaganda machine.