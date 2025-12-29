Wouldn’t happen, right? Couldn’t happen, right? Well, maybe it could:

Somewhere far from spying eyes and cameras and AI…

TRUMP: How’s it hanging, Bill?

CLINTON: About the same as the last time you saw it, in Jeff’s pool.

TRUMP: Ha-ha. Very funny.

CLINTON: Making any progress along that line?

TRUMP: I’m trying to sort out who has the tapes. You know how complicated that whole thing is.

CLINTON: And in public, I’m barking at you and you’re barking at me. Like a couple of junkyard dogs.

TRUMP: I was thinking. Suppose you say you know I never fooled around with the girls, and I say the same thing about you?

CLINTON: Sounds nice in theory, but it would take about three seconds for people to see through that shit.

TRUMP: Desperate times call for desperate measures?

CLINTON: I don’t think that’s the answer. Any news on the Israel front?

TRUMP: I talked to Bibi a few days ago. As usual, he promised the Mossad would never release the videos they have.

CLINTON: Did he pull that “final payment” number on you?

TRUMP: Yeah. One giant payoff and the whole thing goes away. But he’s as slippery as an eel. No reason in the world to trust him.

CLINTON: Seems to me you’re doing a very good thing. With the whole rebuild of Gaza. Part of the same plan I envisioned a long time ago. Rebuild the whole Middle East. Make it a modern civilization. Israel is a major player, so why would they go after you or me on Epstein?